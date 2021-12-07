Doncaster Rovers considering major change to football structure at the club

Keepmoat Stadium

In recent weeks, the club’s hierarchy decided to put more power in the hands of the collective recruitment team over signings, rather than the manager holding the most sway in such decisions.

And potentially more changes could be ahead in order to build a long-term vision for the club.

That could involve the appointment of an individual to oversee the football operation, assist the manager and also provide continuity through any change of manager.

Rovers are keen to end the turbulence which has come through the regular changing of the man in the dugout and the impact that has upon the make-up of the squad for each season.

And there is a belief within the hierarchy that having a figure who is a constant at the top of the footballing arm of the club would be beneficial.

It is unclear at this stage whether this would be an official director of football role but there are certainly similarities to such a position in potential appointments that have been discussed.

It is understood Rovers were considering appointing such an individual to work with Richie Wellens prior to the decision to sack him last week. The hierarchy felt Wellens’ strengths lay in his work on the training ground but perhaps that he would have benefited from assistance with off-field matters.

Had they not decided to dismiss the 41-year-old on Thursday, it is very likely the board would have stepped up the search for a figure prior to the January window.

And doing so has not been ruled out, though discussions over such an appointment have been placed on the backburner as the recruitment process for the next manager begins in earnest.

The club have advertised for the manager’s job with the application process set to run until Friday morning.

The job description reads applicants are required to demonstrate the following criteria: a working knowledge of the SkyBet EFL or its equivalent; a proven record of accomplishment of securing results on the field; ability to develop a first team that can play an attractive style of football; the ability to develop players and staff; success in managing a playing budget; excellent contacts within the football community; proven track record of developing a youth structure and pathway; a proven leader.

