Doncaster Rovers confirm triple boost as new contracts signed to end 12-year wait

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Rovers have announced that three of their burgeoning talents have penned their first professional contracts.

Midfielder Will Flint has signed a two-year deal whilst goalkeeper Jake Oram and full-back Freddie Allen have inked one-year deals.

It is the first time since 2012 that so many scholars have signed professional deals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers’ head of academy business operations Stuart Swift said: “We are delighted that Will, Jake and Freddie have been offered professional contracts with the club and will continue their transition from Academy to first team squad.

“All three players and their families deserve enormous credit for their commitment throughout their journey in the academy.

“This is the first time in 12 years that we have had three professional contracts from our second year scholars. It is a fantastic time to be part of the club and Academy and these three all highlight the pathway through to the first team, with a manager that provides opportunities for young players, which is huge for us."

Manager Grant McCann had warm words for all three youngsters: "We really like Jake’s work ethic and attitude. He’s only going to improve being around the keepers we have in the building and with Kyle’s ability as a goalkeeper coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Will trained with us for most of last season and has been around first team squads. He has a real good way about him and wants to learn and get better. He’s versatile in where he can play - right back, centre back and centre midfield.