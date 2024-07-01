Doncaster Rovers confirm triple boost as new contracts signed to end 12-year wait
Midfielder Will Flint has signed a two-year deal whilst goalkeeper Jake Oram and full-back Freddie Allen have inked one-year deals.
It is the first time since 2012 that so many scholars have signed professional deals.
Rovers’ head of academy business operations Stuart Swift said: “We are delighted that Will, Jake and Freddie have been offered professional contracts with the club and will continue their transition from Academy to first team squad.
“All three players and their families deserve enormous credit for their commitment throughout their journey in the academy.
“This is the first time in 12 years that we have had three professional contracts from our second year scholars. It is a fantastic time to be part of the club and Academy and these three all highlight the pathway through to the first team, with a manager that provides opportunities for young players, which is huge for us."
Manager Grant McCann had warm words for all three youngsters: "We really like Jake’s work ethic and attitude. He’s only going to improve being around the keepers we have in the building and with Kyle’s ability as a goalkeeper coach.
“Will trained with us for most of last season and has been around first team squads. He has a real good way about him and wants to learn and get better. He’s versatile in where he can play - right back, centre back and centre midfield.
“Freddie is an athletic left-back who can get up and down the pitch. His attitude is good to learn and develop, has good energy and will improve being around our first team players more often.”
