Doncaster Rovers confirm signing of Watford's Sweden international goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg

The 22-year-old trained with the Rovers squad on Friday and is eligible to make his debut in Saturday’s season opener against AFC Wimbledon, subject to EFL clearance.

Watford signed the 6ft4in keeper in January 2018 from IFK Gothenburg for a reported £3m and was loaned straight back for the remainder of the season.

On his final departure from Gothenburg in the summer of 2018, he had made 47 senior appearances for the club including one in Europa League qualifying.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pontus Dahlberg

He had a loan spell to FC Emmen in the Dutch second tier but did not play before returning to the Swedish top flight with BK Hacken earlier this year.

Dahlberg is contracted to Watford until the summer of 2023 and has yet to make a senior appearance for the Hornets, though he has regularly been named on the bench for cup competitions.

He was won two caps for Sweden’s senior side and was a regular starter at U21 level.

*