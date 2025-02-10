Doncaster Rovers confirm side to face Crystal Palace: four changes with star-studded visitors' XI
Grant McCann has made four changes to the starting XI beaten at Chesterfield four days ago. Defender Jay McGrath and midfielder Harry Clifton miss out through groin and hamstring injuries respectively. There were doubts over striker Joe Ironside (hip) and winger Luke Molyneux (ribs) but both have come through fitness tests successfully, although only Molyneux starts. Ironside is on the bench as Billy Sharp takes his place.
Tom Anderson comes in for McGrath, George Broadbent replaces Patrick Kelly and Ethan Ennis is in for Charlie Crew. As for Palace, their starting line-up includes England men Marc Guehi and Adam Wharton.
Rovers: Sharman-Lowe, Sterry, Anderson, Olowu, Maxwell, Molyneux, Bailey, Broadbent, Ennis, Street, Sharp
Substitutes: Lawlor, Nixon, Senior, Kelly, Westbrooke, Sbarra, Crew, Gibson, Ironside.
Palace: Turner, Munoz, Guehi, Lacroix, Richards, Mitchell, Wharton, Hughes, Devenny, Kamada, Mateta
Substitutes: Henderson, Matthews, Lerma, Franca, Clyne, Esse, Chilwell, Kporha.
Kick-off tonight is 7.45pm. If scores are level after 90 minutes then extra-time will be played, with the potential for penalties thereafter. Tonight’s game is being screened live on the BBC iPlayer, red button and BBC Sport website.