Doncaster Rovers confirm May fixture against 'United Legends' - ticket prices revealed

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 28th Feb 2025, 13:19 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 14:54 BST

A team of Doncaster Rovers icons will face ‘United Legends’ this May, to raise funds once again for the Eve Merton Dreams Trust.

The fixture has been a regular summer addition to the calendar since 2013 and has helped to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds for the Doncaster-based charity.

Last year's match between Rovers and Liverpool was a nine-goal thriller that saw a bumper crowd in attendance with the final total raised surpassing a whopping £107,000. That took the overall figure racked up by all previous 11 charity games to over £700,000.

This year's game, against a team of stars who once famously represented the red half of Manchester, will take place at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday, May 31 (2pm kick-off).

Tickets are priced at £8 adults, £5 for concessions (aged 17 and below) and £20 for a family ticket (two adults, two concessions). They go on sale on Saturday, March 1 and are available from the stadium box office or online at Rovers' official website.

