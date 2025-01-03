Doncaster Rovers confirm first signing of January window as striker checks in on loan

Rob Street started his career at Crystal Palace. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Doncaster Rovers have confirmed the signing of striker Rob Street.

The 23-year-old becomes Rovers' first signing of the January window and moves to the Eco-Power Stadium on loan from Lincoln City for the remainder of the season. His stint at Rovers will be the latest port of call in a career that started a Crystal Palace, where he came through the academy.

He was subsequently loaned out to Torquay United, Newport County and Shrewsbury Town before spending last season at Cheltenham, joining on a free after leaving Palace. He then signed for Lincoln last summer, inking a four-year deal. He has made 11 appearances in the first half of the campaign, with most of his outings coming from the bench. His only goal came against Manchester City's under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

Street, who will assume the number nine shirt left vacant by George Miller's summer departure, could make a quickfire debut in Saturday's home game against Port Vale after the club confirmed his registration before the EFL's cut-off deadline.

Speaking earlier on Friday to the Free Press, Rovers chief Grant McCann confirmed that the club were closing in on a new addition, saying: "We're all working very hard, as we have done over the last few weeks to try and make us stronger. Hopefully there's some news for everyone because I think he'll be a very good signing for us."

Street's arrival takes Rovers' number of loan signings to four, along with Chelsea's Ted Sharman-Lowe, West Ham's Patrick Kelly and Hull's Brandon Fleming.

McCann is in the market for another loanee and has gone on record as saying he does not wish to exceed the limit, which allows a maximum of five loanees in a matchday squad.