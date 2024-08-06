Doncaster Rovers confirm exit of former chairman with terse 69-word statement

David Blunt

David Blunt, the former chairman of Doncaster Rovers, has severed all ties with the club.

A terse 69-word statement was shared on the club's website on Tuesday morning.

It read: "We can confirm that David Blunt has left the club and is no longer either a shareholder or director in Doncaster Rovers or Club Doncaster.

"David was chairman of Rovers from 2014 until December 2023, when Terry Bramall took over in the role. He leaves the organisation with no loans outstanding.

David Blunt has exited Rovers. Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD.

"All at Club Doncaster would like to thank David for his contribution during his time at the club."

Since Bramall's taking up of the role Rovers have invested heavily in the infrastructure around the club with changes currently ongoing at Cantley Park, the club's training base.

Manager Grant McCann, speaking to the Free Press last week, says there is a togetherness now at the club and thanked Bramall and chief executive Gavin Baldwin for their backing, which included financing a trip to Portugal in pre-season.

"They've been brilliant," McCann said. "Even the trip abroad. The club's not done that for a few years. To have Gavin and Terry go out there too, it was great.

"The massive difference is seeing Terry a lot. He comes down to chat to the boys at training. You can see there's a real togetherness at the place which is really important."