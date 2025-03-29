Doncaster Rovers confirm curveball with surprise return for versatile academy graduate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Rovers have confirmed that they have activated a recall option in Will Flint's loan arrangement at Darlington.

The versatile academy graduate has featured heavily for the National League North outfit this term, earning rave reviews for his performances.

He posted 41 appearances in what was his first real taste of sustained senior football. Flint, aged 18, is highly-regarded within the Rovers set-up and has so far made a handful of appearances for the first team, the last competitve one being on Boxing Day 2023. He caught the eye in pre-season before departing on loan in August.

A statement on Darlington's website said: "In accordance with the terms of the loan between the two clubs, Doncaster have today recalled midfielder Will Flint. Will has been a very popular and established player for us, making 41 appearances in league and cup competitions, with some man of the match performances along the way.

"Everyone at Darlington FC would like to thank Will for his service, and wish him all the best for the future. We would also like to thank Doncaster for loaning him to us."

News of the recall has come in the hours before Rovers' crucial home game against Carlisle United at the Eco-Power Stadium today.

On the eve of the fixture, manager Grant McCann was coy over the injury status of four defenders who sat out the previous two matches: Jamie Sterry, James Maxwell, Joe Olowu and Jay McGrath.

He refused to go into detail regarding their availability, only saying: "We tried to push to try and get players back. We have with one or two, but one or two probably won't make it (this weekend), but the medical team has worked as hard as they can to get people back."