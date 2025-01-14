Doncaster Rovers confirm arrival of 'exceptional' Leeds United prospect as latest January signing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Charlie Crew has become Doncaster Rovers' third signing of the January transfer window.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder, 18, arrives from Leeds United on a loan deal that will see him stay in South Yorkshire until the end of the campaign.

Crew, born in Cardiff, made his senior debut for the Whites earlier this term and has already made his Wales bow. He is under contract long-term at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers' boss Grant McCann is delighted to bring in the youngster - the third loan capture this month after Rob Street and Ethan Ennis.

Charlie Crew arrives at Rovers from Leeds. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"He’s an exceptional young talent," McCann said of Crew. "I actually watched Charlie last year in the FA Youth Cup when Leeds played Liverpool at Elland Road and on that night he stood out.

“He’s developed so much since then, making his debut for Leeds and at international level with Wales. We feel like we’re getting a very good player and hopefully we can help him in his development and his growth. We thank Leeds for supporting us on it.”

Crew, who will pick up squad number 27 after Brandon Fleming's return to Hull City, could make his Rovers debut on Saturday at Gillingham.