Doncaster Rovers condemn referee incident during game against Port Vale as investigation launched

The incident took place after Rovers' last home game, against Port Vale, earlier this month.

Doncaster Rovers have launched an investigation after a referee was struck with an item during a recent home game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened following the game against Port Vale at the Eco-Power Stadium on January 4 this year. The club say that referee Jeremy Simpson was struck "by an item thrown from above the tunnel". Condemning the actions, Rovers say they aim to identify the supporter responsible and intend to hand down severe punishments. The club also say that "allegations were made of another serious incident outside the tunnel area which the club continues to investigate."

A statement on Rovers' website said: "Earlier this month, a number of incidents took place as opposition players and officials left the pitch following the game against Port Vale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The referee was struck by an item thrown from above the tunnel. This incident was included in his report and, as a result, the club is subject to an investigation by the Football Association.

"The incident was captured on camera and a club investigation has taken place to identify the individual responsible. While we understand this is an emotive sport, such behaviour is never justifiable. We treat such incidents with the utmost seriousness and individual responsible will be dealt with accordingly, both by the club and South Yorkshire Police.

"In addition to the occurrence with the match officials, allegations were made of another serious incident outside the tunnel area which the club continues to investigate. Due to these incidents, the seating area around the tunnel will see an increase in visible stewarding, beginning with the game against Harrogate Town on January 25. Anyone found to be acting in an offensive manner or breaching regulations will be ejected from the stadium and receive an immediate club ban. The club remains subject to a Football Association charge following the pitch encroachment and subsequent disorder which took place during the match against Barrow last April. Repeated incidents will not be looked upon kindly by the authorities and increase the risk of severe sanctions against the club."