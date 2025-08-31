Doncaster Rovers complete tenth summer signing as Grant McCann makes transfer stance clear

Rovers' new forward Toyosi Olusanya. Pic: Howard Roe

Doncaster Rovers have completed the signing of Toyosi Olusanya.

The English-born centre-forward arrives on a loan arrangement from MLS outfit Houston Dynamo.

Aged 27, he returns to the UK having only joined Houston back in April with the American side paying a six-figure fee to prise him away from former club St Mirren.

Rovers chief Grant McCann said: "I'm pleased to get it done as it'll give us a different option at the top end of the pitch. He's a different type to the three number nines we already have. He brings pace, power and physicality. I think it's a good fit for us. We've worked hard to get it done.

"He earned a really good move out to the MLS but it hasn't quite worked for him. So it was important we kept an eye on that and see how it went for him. The fact we've got him in, I'm really pleased."

The deal was completed on Saturday night, with it now emerging that the forward will stay at Rovers until January 6, 2026. The new season in MLS begins next February. He becomes Rovers' tenth and final signing of the summer transfer window which closes on Monday night at 7pm.

McCann added that there’s the possibility of some players leaving on loan before the deadline but insists nobody is leaving permanently: “Whether there’s outgoings I don’t know. You just don’t know what’s around the corner. But there’ll be nobody sold. We’re happy with what we have but if one or two boys want to go out (on loan) and play then there’s no issues.”