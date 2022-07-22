Doncaster Rovers complete signing of former Peterborough United, Middlesbrough, Bristol City and Cardiff City ace

The 33-year-old becomes Rovers’ second signing of the day – following the arrival of Kyle Hurst from Birmingham City – and the club’s eighth new addition of the summer.

Tomlin has made more than 550 appearances and has spent the majority of his career in the Championship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Tomlin. Picture: Heather King/DRFC

He spent the second half of last season at League Two side Walsall after agreeing a short term deal in February.

Tomlin joined Rovers on trial earlier this summer and has been a regular in the starting XI during pre-season, impressing in the number ten role.

Tomlin said: “I’m delighted. Since I’ve been in the building it’s been really good and I’ve enjoyed myself.

“You’re always nervous entering a new dressing room but knowing a couple of the lads made it easier. I’ve tried to get around the younger lads and encourage them on the pitch.

“As an experienced player I want to have an impact. I’ve loved being here and the manager could see that from the way I trained and played."

Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey said: “We’re really pleased. We know of Lee’s qualities and he’s had a fantastic career so far.

“He’s back enjoying his football again and we’ve helped put a smile on his face. He’s 33 and still got a lot of good years left in him.