Doncaster Rovers complete fifth summer signing as fans' favourite checks in

Doncaster Rovers have completed the signing of Hull City goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old returns to South Yorkshire on a loan arrangement that is set to run the course of the entire 2025-26 campaign. Lo-Tutala is no stranger to Doncaster, having made 20 appearances during a hugely successful spell in the second half of the 2023-24 season.

The shot-stopper was a fans' favourite in that first spell and his re-signing will no doubt go down extremely well with the fanbase. His arrival completes Grant McCann's goalkeeping department as they prepare for a return to League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will compete with Ian Lawlor, Jake Oram and Jacob Bryant and will wear squad number 29 during his second stint at Rovers.

Thimothee Lo-Tutala is heading back to Rovers.

"I’m buzzing to be back here,” said Lo-Tutala. "I’ve been here before, I know the manager and I have a real soft spot for the club, the manager and the boys here. It was a no-brainer for me.

"The fans were one of the main reasons why I enjoyed it so much last time with the support they gave me - not just myself but all the boys as well, through the emotions that we went through that season. It was a special time."

Lo-Tutala’s signing takes Rovers’ summer incomings to five. Defender Matty Pearson, midfielder Robbie Gotts, winger Glenn Middleton and striker Brandon Hanlan have all joined on free transfers.