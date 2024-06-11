Doncaster Rovers complete another signing as ex-Hull City loanee checks in

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster Rovers have completed their fourth summer signing, with defender Tom Nixon returning to the club on a permanent basis.

The full-back spent last season on loan at DN4 making 32 appearances in total. He was a regular starter in the first half of the season before losing his place to Jamie Sterry in the second half of the campaign.

He returned to parent club Hull City this summer but has now joined Rovers on a permanent basis. The club have confirmed that they have paid an undisclosed fee with Nixon inking a three-year contract.

As reported by the Free Press last month, Rovers had always kept Nixon firmly on their summer shortlist of targets.

The feeling was mutual too, with Nixon always hankering for a return to the Eco-Power Stadium despite interest from elsewhere in the EFL.

The 21-year-old did have another year on his deal at Hull, with the Tigers exercising an extension clause earlier this year.

“I'm absolutely buzzing to sign," Nixon said. "I had a great year here last season and I think I came along a lot in my first season in the league.

"The gaffer and Cliff know how to get the best out of me and I'm sure I'll improve a lot over the next few years.

Tom Nixon has rejoined Rovers on a permanent basis from Hull City.

"I'm excited about what we can achieve here. Next season hopefully we win the league."

Manager Grant McCann said: "We're delighted to sign Tom for the next three years. He’s got so much development to come and is only going to get better. He fits in to the changing room brilliantly and is a really good character who trains well.

"His performances in the first half of last season were of a high standard and we are really looking forward to working with him again, and for Tom to showcase his talents.

"He has everything we like in a full back - he’s fearless, he plays on the front foot and is aggressive in his play."