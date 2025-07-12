Doncaster Rovers coach reflects on double friendly run-out + why Luke Molyneux missed out

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 12th Jul 2025, 18:05 BST
Rovers' assistant manager Cliff Byrne
Doncaster Rovers enjoyed a productive Saturday, with 90 minutes into the legs of most of their senior players spread across two matches.

The first part of the afternoon saw Stamford beaten 5-0 in emphatic style, before a grittier Peterborough Sports held Rovers to a 1-1 draw in the concluding part of the afternoon.

"We've had a good couple of workouts. The weather was obviously tough but it was the same for both teams," said Rovers assistant manager Cliff Byrne after the second game.

"Peterborough are a really good, well-organised team and caused us problems. I think we produced quite good performances in both games. But it's our first full 90 minutes and while there's positives, there's bits to work on too. It's about knitting it all together now and kicking on.

Grant McCann consulting his players in the Peterborough Sports game. Pic: Bruce Rollinson.

"We balanced it out today and across the 20 outfield players today it was about building relationships, partnerships and getting cohesion. We’re putting ourselves in a position now where we have strong players in every position and long may that continue.”

Luke Molyneux and Jamie Sterry were both absent from Saturday's action. The latter also missed last week's outing at Alfreton owing to a groin complaint.

Regarding Molyneux, Byrne added: "He just had a little niggle, similar to the reason Jamie didn't play midweek at Alfreton. There's no need to take risks. It was just a small precaution. With the numbers we have, we didn't feel the need to take that risk."

Rovers' next friendly sees them face Gateshead in midweek in a game that is now being played behind closed doors at a neutral venue after concerns over the state of the surface at the Gateshead International Stadium.

