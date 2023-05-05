Mitchell has been Doncaster’s first-choice stopper for much of the campaign, keeping eight clean sheets in his 44 appearances.

He was also chosen as the Doncaster Rovers Supporters Club player of the season based on votes cast after every match.

Rowe said: “Coming into a football club the way Mitchell has and seeing some of his growth, the way he communicates, I would probably have to give it to him.

Jonathan Mitchell has picked up another end-of-season accolade, courtesy of his captain.

"I just see the way he is as a person, which I really correlate with, he’s a similar person to myself with the way he thinks and articulates things. I really enjoy that.”

Mitchell has put in some man of the match displays this term but, like many of his teammates, he has struggled for consistency.

The 28-year-old was replaced by Louis Jones for last weekend’s 1-0 win over Colchester United, which also secured Rovers’ first clean sheet in 12 games.

Jones is expected to keep his place in the starting XI for Monday’s trip to Walsall, meaning Mitchell, who is one of 10 Doncaster players out of contract this summer, might have played his last game for the club.

He has made 62 appearances since joining in January 2022, keeping 13 clean sheets in total.

Rowe added: "He puts a lot of work in, he’s been through a lot of adversity through the season and not really shown it and come out on top at times.

"Seeing him pick up the fans’ player of the year award, I was proud of him and thought he deserved it.”

Rowe, an elder statesman in the side, which has an average age of 24, praised the character of his young teammates.

"They are all impressing me, constantly,” said the 34-year-old.

"There’s been a trend throughout the season where one player might be in the limelight doing well but you see another young player in the background helping the staff, or sweeping up the changing room, or helping Sam and Vicky in the canteen.

"I’m really proud of the young players in the way they have gone about their business this season.”