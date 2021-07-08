Doncaster Rovers 'close' to next signing in boss' priority position

There was last night the confidence behind the scenes at the club that a left winger had been secured in order to fill the gap where the Rovers boss feels his squad contains no natural option.

The final processes of the signing have yet to be completed but the chances of the deal falling through at this point are understood to be low.

The player in question has the versatility to play across the front line, is pacy and has operated at both League One and Championship level in the past.

Rovers completed the signing of Matt Smith on loan from Arsenal earlier this week

Wellens had hoped to have two new signings completed ahead of Saturday’s first pre-season friendly at Rossington Main, particularly with the squad then set to travel to Scotland for a short camp ahead of next week’s match at Spennymoor Town on Tuesday.

But time is running out to complete those deals.

The Rovers boss is in the process of narrowing down ‘three or four’ options for a goalkeeper to sign on loan and compete with Louis Jones for the number one spot in the coming campaign.

Beyond deals for a keeper and a left winger, Wellens admits he will need to move players out in order to free up funds.

