Doncaster Rovers close in on signing of left back after Danny Andrew departure
Doncaster Rovers have agreed a fee with a League One rival for the signing of a new left back.
Contract talks with Danny Andrew were ended around ten days ago with boss Grant McCann then turning his attention to signing a replacement on a permanent basis.
And advanced personal terms are now being discussed with a target after a transfer fee was agreed with his current club.
The full back played more than 30 games last season and has more than 70 appearances at League One level to his name.
McCann said: “This player has experience in League One and will be a valuable addition to the club.”
The Rovers boss stepped up his hunt for a left back after ending protracted contract talks with Andrew more than a week ago.
"We're working very hard,” McCann told the Free Press last week.
"We'll bring a player in for that position who will be as good as Danny Andrew. It's as simple as that.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
"We'll work with him, we'll get him up to speed and understanding the way we play.
"First and foremost, he has to have the right attitude and want to play for us.
"We've got two or three targets for every position and I'm working on those targets.
"I've been working on those targets for the last week or so.
"It's just about picking the right one for the way we're going to play.”