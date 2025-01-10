Doncaster Rovers close in on Manchester United youngster - reports

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Rovers are set to sign a Manchester United player on loan, according to reports.

The Manchester Evening News say that winger Ethan Ennis is heading to Rovers on a loan deal for the rest of the season.

The report states: "Doncaster have now agreed a deal to take him on loan. Ennis' move was set to determined by which club could pitch the best plan for his development and Doncaster have outlined how the exciting young winger will fit into their squad."

Ennis, aged 20, ironically played and scored against Rovers for United's under-21s in the EFL Trophy fixture back in September. The two sides played out an eventful 3-3 draw that saw Rovers lose on penalties.

Rovers have already signed Rob Street on loan from Lincoln this month. Speaking earlier on Friday, Rovers manager Grant McCann was asked if a new arrival was on the way and responded: "Yeah. We're working hard. I was on my phone constantly yesterday, by the end of the day I had a massive headache. "I can guarantee the Doncaster fans that we are trying to make this group stronger for sure and put us in the best place possible so that we have a competitive 20-man squad. Hopefully there's some good news over the coming days."

Ennis was given a new two-year contract by the Premier League giants in the summer.