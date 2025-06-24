Doncaster Rovers clinch signing number seven as Premier League defender checks in

Sean Grehan. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Doncaster Rovers have completed the signing of defender Sean Grehan.

The Irish centre-back arrives on a permanent deal from Premier League side Crystal Palace after Rovers agreed a fee with the Eagles.

Grehan, 21, has signed a three-year contract with Grant McCann's side. He becomes the seventh arrival of the summer and will bolster the heart of defence, competing against the likes of Jay McGrath, Matty Pearson and Bobby Faulkner.

Grehan's arrival follows that of Pearson, goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala (loan), midfielders Glenn Middleton and Robbie Gotts, Spurs winger Damola Ajayi (loan) and striker Brandon Hanlan.

Grehan came through the youth system at Irish club Bohemians and made his debut in 2021 before a big move to Palace followed in August 2022. He was loaned out twice by Palace, first to Carlisle at the back-end of the 2023-24 season and then back to Bohemians from February until June this year. Grehan played alongside his new Rovers colleague Jordan Gibson during his brief spell at Carlisle.

Despite failing to make a senior appearance during his time in South London, he was part of the matchday squad for a Carabao Cup game against Plymouth in 2023-24. He captained the Palace under-21s ample times that season and has been a regular for the Republic of Ireland's under-21s, whom he has also worn the armband for.

Grehan will join up with his new teammates at Cantley Park for the start of pre-season training tomorrow (Wednesday) morning.