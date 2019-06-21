Doncaster Rovers: Cliff Byrne part of Hull City approach plus latest on Grant McCann
Doncaster Rovers assistant manager Cliff Byrne was named as part of Hull City’s approach for Grant McCann, the Free Press understands.
Hull made an official approach on Thursday to speak to McCann about the managerial vacancy at the KCOM Stadium.
And the Tigers hope to secure deals with McCann and Byrne as a package as they seek a replacement for Nigel Adkins, who opted not to sign a new contract earlier this month.
While there has been no update from either camp on the progression of Hull’s pursuit for McCann, it is understood that Rovers have left the fate of proceedings firmly in the hands of the Northern Irishman.
And the further passing of time between updates suggests it is highly likely McCann will be departing the Keepmoat aftre just less than a year in charge in order to take over at Hull.
The Tigers are keen to make an appointment in time for their new manager to oversee the return for pre-season training on Monday.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
So, should negotiations with McCann and then Rovers over a compensation package progress rapidly, an announcement could come as early as Friday.
The Rovers hierarchy are understood to have held tentative discussions in-house regarding the recruitment of a replacement for McCann if necessary.
The Rovers board are likely to keep faith with the method of recruitment used to appoint McCann last summer but adopt a more streamlined version due to the timing of the search.
The squad is set to return for pre-season testing on Thursday ahead of the training camp in La Manga, Spain where Rovers will head on July 1.