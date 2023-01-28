Rovers fell to their heaviest defeat since Schofield took charge after conceding inside the opening 30 seconds at the One Call Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Doncater captain Tom Anderson put a cross into his own net before more poor defending allowed Mansfield to double their lead through Alfie Kilgour.

Kyle Hurst pulled a goal back as the visitors improved after the break, only to let themselves down at the back once again as Lucas Akins and Will Swan put the Stags out of sight.

Alfie Kilgour celebrates his goal against Doncaster. Photo credit Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“It’s a difficult one to take,” said Schofield, whose side fell to fifteenth in the League Two table.

"To concede after 30 seconds in the manner we did was poor.

"All four goals we conceded, teams aren’t having to do too much to create that chance. There’s no great football.”

Doncaster have kept just four clean sheets in the league this term and have conceded three or more goals in a single match on no fewer than six occasions.

Their defensive record is the fifth worst in the division.

Schofield, who handed debuts to all five of his January signings including young Leicester City defender Ben Nelson, who replaced Kyle Knoyle in defence, added: “When we scored we were in the ascendancy to get back in the game.

"I had full belief in the changes I made to impact the game and they did. The first 15 minutes of the second half we were in the ascendancy, we scored the goal.

"The third goal we conceded - and the manner of it – was tough to take, and tough for the players to then get back into the break.”

After failing to register a shot on target in the first period Schofield replaced Charlie Seaman and Luke Molyneux with new arrivals James Brown and Caolan Lavery at half-time.

Both players made an immediate impact, with Lavery going to close to scoring after being played through on goal by strike partner George Miller.

Miller also went close on two occasions, but has now gone eight games without a goal.

Schofield said: “There were some big chances.