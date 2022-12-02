Doncaster Rovers chief Danny Schofield gives green light to Christmas party

Rovers striker George Miller has revealed plans are being drawn up for a knees-up before the team's busy schedule over the festive period, which will see them play three times in seven days.

Miller remained tight-lipped on further details and insisted: "It's performances before Christmas dos."

Doncaster are back in action this evening when they host Miller's former club, Michael Flynn’s in-form Walsall, who have won five and drawn two of their last eight games in League Two.

Off the leash: Danny Schofield is happy for his Doncaster Rovers players to enjoy a Christmas party.

Asked if he has imposed any rules on his players ahead of what can be a lively soirée, Schofield said: "Not really - but I probably should.

"It's a day for the players. It's good for them to get together and have a team-bonding event around the festive period."

Schofield is no stranger to a Christmas party, having enjoyed a playing career spanning 20 years.

He added: "There's got to be a lot of trust there and I do trust the players, although when I was a player I don't know if I would have trusted myself with a group of lads I would go out partying with at Christmas.

"There is a lot of trust there between me and the players."

As well as enjoying themselves with some rare downtime off the pitch, Schofield wants his players to have a smile on their face when they step over the white line.

He said: “You are doing something most people dream of.