Doncaster Rovers chief Danny Schofield gives green light to Christmas party
Doncaster Rovers chief Danny Schofield will be on the nice list this year after giving his players the green light to enjoy a Christmas party.
Rovers striker George Miller has revealed plans are being drawn up for a knees-up before the team's busy schedule over the festive period, which will see them play three times in seven days.
Miller remained tight-lipped on further details and insisted: "It's performances before Christmas dos."
Doncaster are back in action this evening when they host Miller's former club, Michael Flynn’s in-form Walsall, who have won five and drawn two of their last eight games in League Two.
Asked if he has imposed any rules on his players ahead of what can be a lively soirée, Schofield said: "Not really - but I probably should.
"It's a day for the players. It's good for them to get together and have a team-bonding event around the festive period."
Schofield is no stranger to a Christmas party, having enjoyed a playing career spanning 20 years.
He added: "There's got to be a lot of trust there and I do trust the players, although when I was a player I don't know if I would have trusted myself with a group of lads I would go out partying with at Christmas.
"There is a lot of trust there between me and the players."
As well as enjoying themselves with some rare downtime off the pitch, Schofield wants his players to have a smile on their face when they step over the white line.
He said: “You are doing something most people dream of.
"We have got to really enjoy this and embrace it.”