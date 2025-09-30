Doncaster Rovers chat: Olusanya, stopping the rot and goalkeeping poser
Doncaster Rovers will be looking to bounce back to winning ways this weekend when they host Burton Albion.
Grant McCann's side have lost their last four games in all competitions, the most recent being a 1-0 defeat down at Luton Town. That game was Rovers' 10th league outing of the campaign and so with that first landmark of the season being reached, we recorded the latest episode of our Rovers Chat, with Ricky Charlesworth and Robbie Andrews.
The pair discussed the mini-rut, the goalkeeping debate, Toyosi Olusanya and plenty of other topics.
To watch the chat, simply click the video player at the top of the page.