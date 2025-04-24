Doncaster Rovers chat: Bradford City preview, Luke Molyneux and EFL snub

Doncaster Rovers stand on the cusp of promotion back to League One.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Grant McCann's side need to just win one of their remaining two fixtures to secure automatic promotion. They know that a win on Saturday against Yorkshire rivals Bradford City would be some way to clinch it. However, there is the possibility that they can go up without taking all three points against the Bantams - dependant on what fourth-placed Walsall do at the weekend.