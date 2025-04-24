Doncaster Rovers chat: Bradford City preview, Luke Molyneux and EFL snub
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Grant McCann's side need to just win one of their remaining two fixtures to secure automatic promotion. They know that a win on Saturday against Yorkshire rivals Bradford City would be some way to clinch it. However, there is the possibility that they can go up without taking all three points against the Bantams - dependant on what fourth-placed Walsall do at the weekend.
To that backdrop, our Rovers reporter Ricky Charlesworth caught up with BBC Radio Sheffield's Robbie Andrews to discuss a myriad of topics ahead of the run-in.
Click the video player above to watch the conversation.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.