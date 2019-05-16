Doncaster Rovers: Charlton sell-out puts even more pressure on them, says Andy Butler

A sell-out home crowd has put even more pressure on Charlton Athletic to reach the League One play-off final.

That is the verdict of Andy Butler ahead of tomorrow’s semi-final second leg.

Charlton, who lead the tie 2-1, will be backed by more than 24,000 fans – their largest home support at The Valley since 2012.

But Butler, who says there is no pressure on Rovers, thinks the swelled attendance could work against the Addicks.

“I think there's a few things we can use to our advantage,” said the 35-year-old centre back.

“They’ve got to decide whether they want to win the game or sit back on a one-goal lead.

“They’ve sold out. They’re making a big deal out of selling out the stadium but the extra fans put extra pressure on them. There’s no pressure on us.

“They’ll be the ones getting booed if they’re losing, not us.

“They’ve sold out but I don’t know what happened for the FA Cup game [against Rovers in December]. I think there was 3,000 there.”

Rovers struggled to trouble Charlton for long periods at the Keepmoat Stadium but ended the game on top following Matty Blair’s late goal.

“We need to carry on from where we left off in the second half,” said Butler.

“We played with a bit more tempo and aggression, and we utilised the space that was available better.

“It’s just that playing forward with no worries. Take the shackles off and really go at them.

“I think in the first half we were a little tentative in our play and little bit too direct with no real quality. The front three did a lot of running with no real quality play to them.

“In the second half we showed more quality and we had a few chances towards the end of the game and Matty popped up with his header.

“The goal changes the outlook. We’re going there full of confidence. We’ve got to express ourselves. If we hold anything back now it’s too late.”