Doncaster Rovers change ticket policy due to rise in anti-social behaviour

Eco-Power Stadium. Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images

The club has confirmed that away matches will be all ticket for the remainder of this season following discussions with the EFL.

Rovers said the decision comes after several arrests and banning orders were issued across multiple matches.

The behaviour of football fans is very much in the spotlight at present amidst a seemingly growing trend of worrying incidents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last weekend alone saw the games at Nottingham Forest and Rotherham United marred by pitch invaders.

The match between Morecambe and Bolton Wanderers was also suspended for 10 minutes following an allegation of racist abuse directed towards Bolton’s dugout.

Rovers said in a statement: “Doncaster Rovers can confirm that all away matches for the remainder of the 2021/22 season will be all ticket with no pay on the day available unless pre-agreed with the home club.

“This decision follows discussions with the EFL regarding increased anti-social behaviour amongst Rovers’ away fans which has led to several arrests and banning orders issued across multiple matches.

“Tickets for away matches will be available to purchase in advance from the Club Doncaster Box Office and information about when tickets will come off sale will be published on the club’s website and social media.