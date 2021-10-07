Doncaster Rovers CEO talks potential future for Joe Wright at the club

Joe Wright

The centre half was ruled out for nine months after suffering knee and ankle damage in the final game of last season.

Despite the 26-year-old reaching the end of his contract with Rovers in the summer, the club have covered the costs of his recovery and will continue to do so until he is back up to full fitness.

Part of that will see him train with Rovers when he is able to do so - and it is then when conversations will be had over the possibility of him signing a new deal with the club.

“He’s recovering well and when he’s able to go to grass-based training, he’ll do that with us,” Baldwin told the Free Press.

“At that point, we’ll pick up conversations again.

“Joe is working with our physio Jonathan Chatfield and he’s under treatment. He’s doing really well.

“We have a great relationship with him and his agent.

“We have an open dialogue.

“When he comes in to train with us, that will give Richie a real chance to see him play and maybe there will be a conversation then.

“But it’s all been very honest and up front. Everyone knows the situation, they know the score.

“We’re trying to get him as fit as possible, we’re funding is rehab and we’re getting him back playing.

“That may be for Doncaster Rovers, if Richie likes him and he likes Richie. But we’re open about the situation.”

