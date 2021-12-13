Doncaster Rovers caretaker boss Gary McSheffrey coy on whether he wants the job full time

Gary McSheffrey

The 39-year-old will not declare that he wants the job on a permanent basis, nor has he dismissed the notion outright.

His CV has been presented to chief executive Gavin Baldwin, but he insists that was at the request of the club. The Rovers hierarchy are always keen to interview caretaker managers, to at least give them experience of process and develop them as employees.

Speaking after the first win of his caretaker tenure when Rovers beat Shrewsbury Town at the weekend, McSheffrey evaded direct questions about his future in the same manner he did opposition defenders during his playing days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But he did suggest what he thought he would bring to the role at this stage.

“There’s going to be loads of people apply, and some really good candidates,” he said.

“I just think the expectancy of what the fans would expect from a big name or what a big name would expect of the club in terms of January signings for example, the pressure that would then go onto the players of having to win again straight away.

“A new manager would want to win straight away to get up the table.

“At the minute I think I offer realism over where the club is at.

“I’ll try to put them in a position where they’re playing with freedom and confidence so the club doesn’t have to rush into a decision and they can make sure they get it right.”

The final decision is likely to come at the start of next week, following a two-stage interview process.

Should McSheffrey be asked to remain in place, he says he would give it some deep thought.

“I’ll do it for as long as I do it,” he said.

“If we have a conversation about things I’ll have to give it serious consideration.

“But it’s one win, I’m not going to run before I can walk.

“We’ll just keep riding the wave and get on with it.”

Just a few days prior to the win over Shrewsbury, McSheffrey had said he was not minded to actively pursue the permanent job.

He now admits that his time in caretaker charge has lit a fire in him but, again, he would not confirm that he hopes to move into senior management in the future.

“You can’t deny that the buzz has been brilliant,” he said. “When we score and stuff, the buzz has been great.

“I’ve probably been retired four years now.

“It’s great, the work we do with the academy, the U18s and U16s and I think we’ve got something building nicely with progression.

“But you do have that bit of a void where the results business is quite fulfilling.

“The last few years, there has been the void and the unfulfillment. I didn’t finish playing how I wanted, it just ended and fizzled out.

“This week has been good where I’ve got that adrenaline back to want to be competitive and win.”

*