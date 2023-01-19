Doncaster Rovers captain Adam Clayton joins Bradford City on free transfer

The 34-year-old midfielder, who was out of contract at the end of the season, did not feature in head coach Danny Schofield’s plans moving forward.

Bradford have taken over Clayton’s contract, with no fee involved in the deal.

A club statement from Doncaster said: “Clayton has found opportunities for regular football limited in recent weeks and would have continued to do so for the remainder of the season.

“The decision was therefore taken to allow the 34-year-old to explore other options and we are pleased to confirm he has reached an agreement to join fellow Sky Bet League Two side Bradford.

"We thank Adam for his service during his time at the club and wish both him and his family all the very best for the future.”

Clayton joined Doncaster as a free agent in January 2021 and made 35 appearances for the club.

He was named captain by former boss Gary McSheffrey this summer and played every minute of Rovers’ first 15 league games.

The former Middlesbrough, Leeds and Huddersfield regular had been in and out of the starting XI since Schofield took charge in October.

His last appearance came in the 3-0 defeat to Tranmere Rovers on Boxing Day.

Since then he had been absent from several matchday squads due to an ongoing glute injury, Schofield said.

Big-spending Bradford, who are managed by ex-Manchester City boss Mark Hughes, are three points ahead of Rovers in the League Two table.

