Doncaster Rovers: Cameron John closing in on return plus updates on Whiteman, Daniels and James

Cameron John celebrates

The Wolverhampton Wanderers defender has been out of action since late September after suffering an ankle injury in training.

The 20-year-old returned to Molineux for treatment but is now poised to return to Doncaster and work towards his comeback.

“Cameron is doing really, really well,” Moore said.

“We hope to have Cameron back, if not this week then certainly we expect him back with us next week.

“He is making wonderful progress and hopefully he’ll be in next week at the latest.

“Our communications with Wolves tell us that he will be able to get straight back into training.

“Ideally you’d want him to get back into training to get your own eyes on him and assess where he’s at.

“Only when you assess where he’s at can you make plans going forward with it.”

John made an excellent impression during the first two months of his loan with Rovers, turning in classy performances alongside Tom Anderson at centre half and scoring two goals.

Rovers could soon find themselves flush with defensive options with Donervon Daniels shaking off a groin strain suffered last week while Joe Wright is back up to full fitness.

“I’d rather have more options than not,” Moore said.

“Next week we’ve got a two-game week so getting the bodies back fit and available is healthy for us.

“We’re hopeful that Donervon will be back in training with us later this week.

“It was a precautionary thing not playing him [at AFC Wimbledon] in the heavy weather conditions.

“It may have been those conditions in training that made his groin sore and tight. We didn’t want to take that risk.”

Moore revealed Ben Whiteman and Reece James have both returned to training following a bout of illness.

The pair missed the draw at AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup at the weekend as the latest victims of an illness which has spread through the Rovers squad – something Moore believes has now subsided.

“Both of them were back in training on Tuesday,” Moore said.

“It’s good to have them both back and I’m sure they were ready to rub shoulders with the other players again and get put through a physical training session.

“You can never say it has but I really do hope so. We’ve really suffered with it over the last few weeks.

“It’s that time of year where the wet weather comes, the temperature drops, one minute you’re hot and the next you’re cold.