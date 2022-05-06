Doncaster Rovers boss will back his own judgement on new signings

Gary McSheffrey

Talent identification manager Graham Younger left Rovers last month having only joined the club last summer.

Rovers have advertised for a replacement as they prepare for life in League Two but McSheffrey has suggested that the club could yet go down a different route – depending on the suitability of the applicants.

For now McSheffrey and new head of football operations James Coppinger will head up the club’s recruitment committee – and McSheffrey says he is prepared to back his own instincts on new recruits.

Speaking recently about Younger’s exit, McSheffrey said: “We had a discussion about that and collectively felt it was the right thing to do.

“I trust myself in the recruitment side of things and feel we’ve got a good core squad.

“If we need to bring in five to six players to complete the squad, I trust my ability and knowledge in knowing players and contacts in the game to get the right ones in.

“Between myself, my staff and now James, we can feel we can get it right.”

He added: “If there’s not that chemistry (with an ID manager), there’s other routes you can go down, (such as) data analysts and there’s companies that get you the list of players and you can go and watch them, study it and sift through it and feel what is going to be best for your group and character-reference those players.