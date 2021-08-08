Doncaster Rovers boss updates on search for loan signings

Wellens felt his side lacked the ability to exploit gaps in the opposition’s defence as Rovers slipped to a 2-1 defeat to AFC Wimbledon on the opening day.

“We’ll work this week to try to get some loans in,” he said. “We’ve got two available so I’m hoping we make that up.

“As soon as possible. You see what we’ve got on the bench in terms of attacking options so we need to get a couple in.”

Richie Wellens

The Free Press understands Rovers remain in discussions with a Premier League club over a long term target - an attack-minded player who can operate in a variety of positions.

A young defensive midfielder also remains a possibility for Rovers.

Wellens says there is nothing imminent on incomings but talks will continue.

“Hopefully a club will become a little bit cheaper so we might be able to do one but it’s not close,” he said.

The Rovers boss reiterated the need to move players out of the club but said there is nothing on the cards at the moment.

“We need to get a couple out but no one has knocked on my door to say a club is interested in them,” he said.

“I think we need more attacking flair. Numerous times we isolate players one v one and we haven’t got that personnel to really fly past people.

“I think we’re that player short.”

Wellens also confirmed that all remaining trialists have now left the club.

