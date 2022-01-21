Doncaster Rovers boss talks Joe Wright's recovery from injury and future

Joe Wright

But McSheffrey stopped short of saying whether that would be as a Rovers player.

Wright damaged both his knee and ankle in Rovers’ final game of last season and has been recovering since.

His contract at the Eco-Power Stadium expired in the summer but Rovers pledged to assist with his rehabilitation until he returned to full fitness.

“He’s wasn’t in with us for a while because he’s only in time to time with each milestone in his rehab,” McSheffrey said. “With Covid getting a bit more serious, he just stayed away.

“Joe is more than welcome to keep doing what he needs to do with us. We’ll honour his rehab.

“Hopefully he can get fit and he can add something to a football club at some point for a certain amount of games this season.”

The two parties agreed to maintain an open dialogue about a potential deal for Wright, who had been offered fresh terms by Rovers last season but failed to reach an agreement.

Since the 26-year-old’s injury, Rovers have signed centre halves Ro-Shaun Williams, Joseph Olowu and Ollie Younger.

Fellow centre backs Tom Anderson and Cameron John are both set to reach the end of their contracts in the summer.

*