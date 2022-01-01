Doncaster Rovers boss says mentoring from England U21 boss will be invaluable

Lee Carsley

McSheffrey has a formal arrangement for the England U21 boss to act as his mentor as he makes his first steps into senior management with Rovers.

And he believes having Carsley available for guidance will be invaluable.

“Lee is a good friend of mine, an ex-team mate of mine at Birmingham and in two stints at Coventry,” McSheffrey said.

“He’s a great coach. Since he’s stopped playing he’s always wanted to be a top coach.

“He’s got himself into a great position, leading England U21s and the leading the whole PDP [professional development phase] department for England, overseeing everything.

“Lee will be great to pick up the phone to, to come in and meet the players every now and again and just add that bit of experience as well as good messages to me every now and again.”

Former Republic of Ireland international Carsley has been in charge of England U21 since the summer, having previously led the U20 group.

He has worked at Brentford, Coventry City and Manchester City in a coaching capacity in the past.

On the role of a mentor, McSheffrey says the idea came from the Rovers board, who were keen for him to have guidance in his first managerial role.

He said: “The board, knowing that the appointment of me was a bit of a leap of faith with the inexperience I’ve got of management so far, it was something they suggested and asked would I like a mentor.

“Straight away I just thought yeah.

“Without calling on someone specifically, I know I’ve got plenty in the game, good people who have managed me and who I’ve worked with that will always pick the phone up and offer good words and advice.

“It was a no-brainer for me.

“But ultimately it was me that chose the person.

“I’ll always be learning. I might reach out and get a mentor on the leadership side of things.

“Lee was obviously be coaching, the footballing side and recruitment of good young players, knowing them all in the country.

“But to be a leader, manage people and be a good role model, I might seek other advice as well.”

