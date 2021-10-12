Doncaster Rovers boss Richie Wellens hopes Watford loanee Tiago Cukur will have extra spring in his step after representing Turkey U21s

Tiago Cukur

Cukur started for Turkey U21s against their Kazakhstan counterparts on Tuesday, having netted his first senior goal in Rovers’ win over MK Dons.

While collecting the honour of representing his country, Cukur was set to see members of his family for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

And Wellens believes the experience will lift the on loan Watford forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He’s gone and he’ll have an opportunity to see his family,” the Rovers boss said.

“I’m hoping when he gets back he’ll have more of a spring in his step. He’s scored his first goal so he should come back full of confidence.

“And he’ll have the chance to see his family for the first time in 18 months.”

Cukur’s start to his loan was a slow one due to a lack of match fitness arising from Covid-related issues over the summer.

But Wellens believes Rovers are beginning to see what the 18-year-old is capable of.

“In the last two home games he’s had a really good impact,” he said. “Against Morecambe and MK Dons he’s made a good impact and against Man City he was excellent.

“I thought for the first 60 minutes against Plymouth he was good. I think we’re seeing a lot of improvement.

“Watford gave him a contract which suggests they see him having a lot of potential.”

Fellow Rovers loanee Ethan Galbraith is due to feature for Northern Ireland U21s against Spain on Tuesday evening.

*