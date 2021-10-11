Doncaster Rovers boss Richie Wellens gets two-match touchline ban

Richie Wellens

The Rovers boss will be banned from the technical area for Saturday’s clash with Wycombe Wanderers at the Keepmoat, as well as next Tuesday’s trip to Gillingham.

Wellens was shown a red card for dissent by referee Trevor Kettle in the late stages of the clash at Home Park on September 25.

Rovers conceded a second penalty to see their lead overturned and the boss showed his frustration by kicking an empty water bottle, which flew in the direction of home supporters.

In a hearing last week, Wellens admitted breaching FA Rule E3, which states an individual “shall at all times act in the best interests of the game and shall not act in any manner which is improper or brings the game into disrepute or use any one, or a combination of, violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour.”

As well as the ban, Wellens has been fined £1,000.

