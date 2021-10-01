Doncaster Rovers boss Richie Wellens charged with 'improper conduct' by FA
Doncaster Rovers boss Richie Wellens has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association.
The charge relates to an incident during last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at Plymouth Argyle after the Pilgrims were awarded the second of two penalties.
Wellens was found to be in breach of FA rule E3 when he kicked a water bottle in the direction of Plymouth fans.
He was subsequently shown a red card by referee Trevor Kettle for dissent.
Wellens apologised for the incident earlier this week and said his behaviour was ‘not acceptable’
He has until Monday 4 October to respond to the charge.