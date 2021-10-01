Doncaster Rovers boss Richie Wellens charged with 'improper conduct' by FA

Richie Wellens. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

The charge relates to an incident during last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at Plymouth Argyle after the Pilgrims were awarded the second of two penalties.

Wellens was found to be in breach of FA rule E3 when he kicked a water bottle in the direction of Plymouth fans.

He was subsequently shown a red card by referee Trevor Kettle for dissent.

Wellens apologised for the incident earlier this week and said his behaviour was ‘not acceptable’