Doncaster Rovers boss Richie Wellens charged with 'improper conduct' by FA

Doncaster Rovers boss Richie Wellens has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association.

By Paul Goodwin
Friday, 1st October 2021, 6:00 am
Richie Wellens. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

The charge relates to an incident during last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at Plymouth Argyle after the Pilgrims were awarded the second of two penalties.

Wellens was found to be in breach of FA rule E3 when he kicked a water bottle in the direction of Plymouth fans.

He was subsequently shown a red card by referee Trevor Kettle for dissent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Wellens apologised for the incident earlier this week and said his behaviour was ‘not acceptable’

He has until Monday 4 October to respond to the charge.

Richie Wellens