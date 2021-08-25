Doncaster Rovers boss praises club's hierarchy for making him feel comfortable in the job

Doncaster Rovers CEO Gavin Baldwin

Chief executive Gavin Baldwin and chairman David Blunt have faced criticism from a section of the club’s support over a perceived lack of investment in the playing squad.

But Wellens says he is thankful for the support he has been given by the Rovers hierarchy over the decisions he is making.

That includes his choice to not include Omar Bogle in his squad for the Carabao Cup defeat at Stoke City on Tuesday despite having no other senior strikers available.

“You can tell by my demeanour that despite the result I’m happy with that performance,” he said. “Because I work for a chairman and a CEO that make me feel comfortable.

“I’ve lost my first few games and I’ve gone to Stoke and not picked my striker, but I’m comfortable.

“I’m comfortable working with the people that employ me because we know where we want to go. We know where we are now and where we want to go.

“For me, that’s a massive positive.

“I’ve worked at clubs that have had the biggest budget in the league, but it doesn’t make you feel comfortable.

“I have to say that Gavin and David make me feel comfortable.

“I watched a team on Tuesday night that was very well coached, well organised defensively out of shape as you have to be when you come to a Championship team.

“But I also saw a group of players that played with a freedom and in the long term will grow from this.”

