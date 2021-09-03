Doncaster Rovers boss hopeful of free agent addition in next few days

Richie Wellens

With the transfer window now closed, the Rovers boss must scour the free agent market to bring in attacking reinforcements after missing out on making additions in the final hours of deadline day.

Wellens was bitterly disappointed to miss out on Aiden O’Brien due to a paperwork error at parent club Sunderland but the following morning began his hunt for an alternative.

And he says one striker is close to joining - but he will not be confident of it happening until the deal is signed.

“Everyone at the club knows that we’re one or two short so from Wednesday morning I had to crack on,” Wellens told the Free Press.“Who is out of contract, how much do these players want?

“For 48 hours I’ve been making calls to all the out of contract players and asking can we get this done.

“We’re close to one or two of them and hopefully in the next few days we can get it sorted.

“I’m never confident at the moment because the problem you’ve got going into this market is there will have been five or six other clubs in our situation who missed out on targets on deadline day.

“Once these players get two clubs in for them, their demands start going up a little bit more. They’re in a strong position because we can’t sign anyone else.

“I’d say on one I’m pretty confident and the other is 50-50.

“At the moment I just want an out-and-out centre forward.

“If we get something else on top of that, then that’s the cherry on top.”

Both the players that talks have progressed well with have a decent amount of experience, particularly in League One but also at a higher level.

Both can operate as central strikers but also from the wings.

*