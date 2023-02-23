Clayton joined Saturday’s opponents Bradford City last month after being told his game-time at the Eco-Power Stadium would be limited.

He has quickly settled in West Yorkshire and started the Bantams’ last five matches, with his new side currently two points ahead of Doncaster in the play-off race.

Schofield said: “Once we decided how we wanted to shape the squad and what we wanted to do moving forward, we can’t hold a player back just because we feel he’s going to strengthen a direct rival to us.

Adam Clayton is brought down by Bradford's skipper Richie Smallwood in the reverse fixture.

"It’s only fair to the player if we are making that decision. I’m pleased he’s gone straight into the team and he’s performing well.”

Midfielder Clayton had been an ever-present in League Two under ex-Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey.

But the former Middlesbrough captain was dropped for Schofield's second game in charge and found himself in and out of the team until his exit.

Doncaster’s head of football operations James Coppinger insisted the parting was ‘purely for football reasons’ as Clayton did not suit Schofield’s style.

Schofield said: “We certainly know him as a player and a person.

"He’s a very good player, he’s gone straight into Bradford’s team and definitely suits the way they want to try and play football, hence why they recruited him.

"We’ll have our plan of what to do with and without the ball against him.”

Clayton isn’t the only ex-Rovers player in Bradford’s ranks.