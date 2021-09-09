Doncaster Rovers boss granted funds for another free agent signing

Richie Wellens

The signing of Joe Dodoo earlier this week had used up the last of the cash made available to the Rovers boss.

But following a meeting with chairman David Blunt and chief executive Gavin Baldwin, Wellens has been given the green light to bring in a defender.

“The chairman has been great to be fair,” Wellens said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I had a meeting with him and Gavin this morning and they’ve given us a little bit of scope to get someone in to replace Cameron John.

“We’ve only got one fit senior centre back to we’ll try and see what we can do there.”

On whether a deal could be done in time for the new signing to feature against Wigan Athletic this weekend, Wellens said: “Potentially but we’ve only just had Cam’s results back.

“It has put us in a race against time to be honest.”

John has suffered a fracture in his back which will keep him out for a number of weeks while skipper Anderson is pushing for a return from an ankle injury in time to face Morecambe next Saturday.

Fellow centre half Ben Blythe has contracted Covid-19.

*