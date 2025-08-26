Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann reviews Accrington Stanley win + gives Luke Molyneux update

Grant McCann's side are in the third round of the EFL Cup after a win at Accrington.

Grant McCann was pleased with how his Doncaster Rovers players atoned for a below-par first half showing in their Carabao Cup win at Accrington Stanley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was goalless in Lancashire after a low-key first 45 minutes but after a red card was brandished to Stanley's Josh Woods for a foul on Luke Molyneux, Rovers took a firm grip on the contest. Owen Bailey and Ben Close struck within seven minutes to book a place in Wednesday's third round draw.

"I thought it was an average first half, good second half," Rovers boss McCann reflected. "We made the pitch bigger second half whereas first half we were too condensed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We got more of the ball, Closey got on the ball more and we gave ourselves a chance to create opportunities and I was really pleased with the two goals. I thought there was a lot of players trying to impress first half and sometimes that can harm the team if that makes sense. We needed to be more together and second half we were much better.

"Owen is making a knack of getting in the right places and I'm pleased for him. And Closey has put in two good performances in the cup and scored twice and it was a really good goal again tonight, with a good finish."

The only blip on the night was the premature exit of star man Molyneux, after Woods' challenge on him earned his marching orders for a second caution.

"It was a nasty tackle," McCann said. "I'm not one for getting players sent off but it was probably a red on its own - I know he got two yellows. His ankle's not looking too good but we've got the best physio in the land (Dave Rennie) so I'm sure he'll get him patched up for the weekend. As I say, Luke's ankle's a wee bit swollen but we'll let it settle down and see how he is Saturday."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for who he wants next, McCann added: "I think we deserve a good home tie, don't we? Hopefully the footballing gods can draw us at home against someone. A big team would be nice but let's see how far we can go."