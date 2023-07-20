McCann has made no secret of his plans to send the club’s early year pro’s elsewhere on a temporary basis to help them gain valuable first-team experience.

“I think it’s so important for them, particularly when there is no under-21s group,” the Rovers boss said.

"You end up getting lost a little bit, so playing football – men’s football – is key for them.”

Doncaster Rovers youngster Liam Ravenhill is attracting attention elsewhere.

Those who could soon head out on loan include Liam Ravenhill, Ben Bottomley, Jack Degruchy, Tavonga Kuleya and first-year pro Jack Goodman.

Kuleya, a second year professional, spent time on trial with Glentoran earlier this month and played in their 1-0 friendly win over Kilmarnock.

The winger, 19, has since returned to Doncaster but is attracting interest elsewhere.

"There are two or three clubs that will take Tav,” said McCann.

Kuleya has featured for Rovers throughout pre-season so far, having spent much of the last campaign on loan at FC United of Manchester and latterly Worksop Town.

McCann added: “We have had phone calls about Jack Goodman, Jack Degruchy, Liam Ravenhill – people are constantly phoning me about him.”

Midfielder Ravenhill this week returned to training after missing the start of pre-season through injury.

He was handed a new one-year contract earlier this year, but his path to the first team looks difficult with six senior players also competing for a spot in the centre of the park.

McCann, who has given minutes to all of the available players in his squad during pre-season, said: “We will make decisions when the time is right.

"We have still got games to play so we will see how it goes.”

Caolan Lavery and Reo Griffiths remain on the transfer list at Doncaster.

Lavery is continuing his rehabilitation from a season-ending injury and is more than a month away from reaching full fitness.

Griffiths was left out of Rovers’ matchday squad for Tuesday’s 1-0 loss at York City, with McCann claiming after the match the striker’s fitness levels were not good enough for him to be considered for selection.