Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann on League Two's pulling power after rivals' eye-catching coup

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gillingham caught the eye earlier this week when they announced the high-profile signing of Bradley Dack.

One of Doncaster Rovers' promotion rivals have made a clear statement of intent by persuading the 30-year-old to rejoin them after a long spell at Blackburn and a short stint at Sunderland.

Despite his much-publicised injury history, Dack is seen by many as a superb signing for the fourth tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers, of course, made their own eye-raising addition by landing the signature of Billy Sharp earlier in the summer - another player more accustomed to the top two divisions than the basement league.

Bradley Dack is back at Gillingham, seven years after he left.

For Rovers' chief Grant McCann, the Dack deal shows the pulling power that League Two has.

"There's obviously a bit of money being spent in this division," he told the Free Press. "It's a tough league, it really is. We found that out last season, particularly in those first six months.

"It's unforgiving if you're not ready for it and not prepared or right. There's some really good players at this level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've seen a lot move to this level and the one below over the last year or two. And there's also of course the so-called older ones like Billy Sharp and Bradley Dack coming back down to this level.

"Dack is a top player. He has been in the Championship for many, many years. He's obviously been plagued by injuries but it's a top signing for Gillingham, it really is. Fair play to them."

Rovers are away at Newport County today as they bid to maintain their winning start to the new season.