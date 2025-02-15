Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann on insightful post-match pep talk with Premier League peer

Palace boss Oliver Glasner and Grant McCann had an insightful post-match chat following Monday's FA Cup tie. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Grant McCann has spoken of the "pleasure" of sharing a post-match debrief with his Crystal Palace adversary Oliver Glasner.

The two men shared observations over a beer following Palace's 2-0 FA Cup win at the Eco-Power Stadium last Monday.

Glasner is coming up to his first year in the post at Palace and has been credited with evolving their playing style as they start to look upwards in the Premier League.

Their opener on Monday came as the result of a cleverly-worked free-kick with Glasner telling McCann that it was a routine he revisited from earlier in his managerial career. "The manager was telling me after the game that the last time he used that set-play routine was four or five years ago with one of his previous teams, Wolfsburg," McCann said.

"Fair play to them, they caught us off-guard. Even when we had a staff discussion about it, we were torn about what to do.

"He said Wout Weghorst was the last player to do that for him, what (Jean-Philippe) Mateta did. It shows you the sheer detail that Premier League clubs go into. They've identified something where they can possibly hurt us.

"When he came in and talked to me after the game he was really complimentary with how we set up. It was interesting picking the brains of a Premier League manager. It was really nice and a pleasure to share a beer with him.

"We're fortunate in the division we're in that there's a lot of managers we like! When they come in, there's never any tactical conversations with managers in our division because you try not to give things away.

"There's managers who when they come into your office are always going to have a bit of fun. We'll always invite managers in win, lose or draw and try to be the same."

Today sees Rovers return to the bread and butter of League Two with a lunchtime visit from Grimsby Town.

"I've known David (Artell, manager) for many years," McCann added. "He's a good guy and is doing a fantastic job. It took him a bit of time last year to put his stamp on it but similar to when we came in, Rome wasn't built in a day."