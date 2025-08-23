Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann hoping history repeats itself at Port Vale today

Rovers put in a superb showing on their last visit to Vale Park a year ago. Pic: Howard Roe

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann hopes history can repeat itself later this afternoon at Port Vale.

Rovers put in one of their best showings of what would ultimately be a title-winning campaign when they travelled to Vale Park 12 months ago.

Whilst the final scoreline was 3-2 to McCann's men, that didn't tell the whole story in terms of a superb team performance. Luke Molyneux scored a brace with Billy Sharp also notching that day against opponents who would end the season just behind Rovers in second.

"We were excellent on that day and scored three really good goals on the counter-attack," McCann reflected ahead of another trip to Burslem today.

"It was a good performance that day and it's a big pitch at Vale Park which I'm hoping will suit us a bit in terms of how we like to play.

"But we know they're used to it and know how to get their crowd going so we need to guard against all that. But ultimately our main focus is sticking to the plan and not veering from it or doing something completely different.

"If we switch off for a split second, they've got good players at the top end of the pitch and all over so we can get punished so we need to keep focus."

Rovers lost the reverse tie against Vale last term, with Darren Moore's side joining them in the automatic promotion spots in what was a topsy-turvy campaign.

McCann added: "They're a team I admired last year because of how resolute and strong they were all season. They've an excellent manager, excellent coach in Martin Devaney there who I know from my playing days. They're organised, well-drilled and have momentum and winning feeling still in their camp and that'll still be there because you don't lose that after a few games.

"We had two excellent games against them last year and it'll be tough again."

Defender Jamie Sterry (face) remains unavailable for the visitors whilst a late decision will be made on midfielder Robbie Gotts (thigh).