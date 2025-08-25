Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann confirms midfielder set to be sidelined for 'a few weeks'

Grant McCann takes his side to Accrington on Tuesday in the EFL Cup second round.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann has provided an injury update ahead of Tuesday night's Carabao Cup trip to Accrington Stanley.

Rovers make the journey to the Wham Stadium for a second round tie having made an excellent start to life back in League One. Saturday's win at Port Vale took them on to ten points from their opening five outings.

With attentions now turning to the cup, McCann has revealed that midfielder Robbie Gotts is set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

Gotts, a summer signing from Barrow, over-stretched during his half-hour cameo against Huddersfield last week. Speaking on Monday, McCann delivered a fresh update: "Robbie is going to be out for a bit. He's got a little tear in his thigh so we've managed to get him checked over now and get to the bottom of it so he's going to miss a few weeks.

"How long? I don't know. It just depends on how he recovers. That's a bit of a blow for us because Robbie has started the season really well."

The only other absentee for the Vale Park success was full-back Jamie Sterry, who continues to work his way back after sustaining a nasty facial injury on the opening day of the campaign.

He's now recovered from surgery and is getting used to wearing a safety mask in training. McCann hinted that the weekend visit of Rotherham is likely to be a more realistic return date for the vice-skipper.

He added: "Jamie trained fully today with the group, with his mask on which was a bit strange! He felt comfortable in it so that's positive for us. But Tuesday is a bit too soon for him. But he may be in contention for the weekend."