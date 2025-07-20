Grant McCann was disappointed by the levels from his Doncaster Rovers players during the second half of the win against MK Dons.

Rovers boss Grant McCann is demanding more intensity from his players following Saturday’s 3-1 friendly win over MK Dons.

Goals from Damola Ajayi, Luke Molyneux and Brandon Hanlan saw Rovers beat the League Two title favourites at AFC Dunstable’s Creasey Park.

But the second-half display left McCann frustrated and warning his players they have to step up their levels.

“I thought for spells the intensity was good, but not enough and I said that to the group,” said McCann.

“We were 3-1 up at half time and I said we don’t settle for that. We want to create more chances and we want to score more goals.

“We created bits and pieces in the second half but I am a little frustrated with the intensity of the team.

“It is really important that the boys understand they have to work and have to run. They have to work, they have to fight, they have to run and then the quality comes after that.

“I’m not saying that was the reason for the lack of intensity, there were other factors - but if they don't run they don't play.

“That said, I am searching for the ultimate and that’s the perfect performance, which is hard to get in football. We have high expectations here.”

But McCann was still able to take plenty of positives from a game which saw Rovers get on the front foot and boss the first half.

“There are lots of things I liked,” he added. “I was pleased with the goals and am really pleased to see the front players scoring.

“I watch the same game as the fans and I want to score goals, to be excited and get off my seat in the dug out. I just didn’t feel that enough in the second half.

“It petered out a little bit, but we didn't get injuries and we got more minutes on the pitch.

“There are things we still need to work on, but it is still early in terms of where we are.”