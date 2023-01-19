The Doncaster Rovers chief has shored up his defence with the signings of right-back James Brown and centre-half Ben Nelson on loan, with Joseph Olowu, Tommy Rowe and Ollie Younger also close to being available for selection again.

Winger Todd Miller is set to add pace in attack, but given his lack of senior experience and match action in recent weeks he could initially be used as an impact player.

Schofield said the club’s number of transfer targets for the rest of the month was ‘moveable’ and money was available to sign more players without having to sell first.

Danny Schofield is still in the market for new players this month.

Rovers sold their first-choice right-back Kyle Knoyle to their League Two play-off rivals Stockport County last week, which freed up funds in their transfer budget.

A box-to-box midfielder would fit the bill for Schofield, who could hand all three of his new arrivals their debuts when Doncaster welcome Tranmere to the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday.

Adding more pace to the team is also desirable.

Schofield was open-minded about the possibility of further loans, but did not rule out permanent additions.

He said: “It depends on the situation of the player we are looking at.

"I don’t think it has to be a loan or a permanent, it’s just the best player for the club.”

Some fans have criticised what they see as a short-term approach in signing too many players on loan.

With 12 players out of contract at the end of the current campaign, a squad rebuild could be on the horizon this summer.

Schofield, whose side are three points outside of the play-offs with 21 games still to play this term, added: “We have to really focus on what we can do this season.

"But to build a sustainable squad and a squad that plays a certain type of football – and really grow that and develop to a level where we win more games than we don’t – it does look into next season.

